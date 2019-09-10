Cantillon Capital Management Increased Aon Plc (AON) Position by $25.31 Million as Shares Rose; Tygh Capital Management Lowered Its Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 62.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 79,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 48,058 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 127,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $109.44. About 220,557 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 01/05/2018 – Compuverde Leverages Mellanox Networking Technology to Create Unified and Scalable File, Block and Object Storage Solution; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES 2Q REV. $255M TO $265M, EST. $250.8M; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECH – FOR NOW DON’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT TO CO’S REVENUE BY U.S. (TARIFF) ACTIONS- CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MTG OF HOLDERS IN MAY; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Selects Univa to Extend Silicon Design HPC Cluster to Hybrid Cloud; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE SAYS “REMAIN COMMITTED TO SEEKING CHANGE AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING” OF MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Rev $251M; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard – sources [17:17 GMT08 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO USE UNIVERSAL PROXY CARDS; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82 million, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $7.91 during the last trading session, reaching $185.52. About 1.11 million shares traded or 48.62% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49B and $9.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,185 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $279.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56M shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Capital Mngmt holds 0.08% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Llc reported 343,588 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 702,629 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 2,571 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag reported 15,600 shares. Myriad Asset Management Limited holds 0.12% or 11,000 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Gru Plc reported 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.06% or 79,457 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 157,894 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 1,734 shares. Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.32% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). The Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.03% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 4,901 are owned by Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 30,476 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 200 are owned by Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $84.57 million for 17.32 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asgn Inc by 43,261 shares to 137,193 shares, valued at $8.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 39,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Pluralsight Inc A.