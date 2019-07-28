Cantillon Capital Management Holds Stake in Aon Plc (AON); Trellus Management Company Stake in Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Has Boosted as Stock Price Declined

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82M, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $194.56. About 1.85 million shares traded or 123.59% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 24.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 15,170 shares as the company's stock declined 1.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 76,170 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 61,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.44. About 49,634 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 4.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.43% the S&P500.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $9.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC) by 1,549 shares to 305,094 shares, valued at $137.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.72M shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Healthcare Gender Pay Gap Study Reveals Differences Across 36 European Countries – GlobeNewswire" on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Aon Q2 EPS in-line, boosts restructuring cost estimate – Seeking Alpha" published on July 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Aon Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire" on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: "Mental health increasingly on the radar of Canadian employers as a workplace and benefits issue – GlobeNewswire" published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Aon: The Peak Has Been Reached – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: July 17, 2019.