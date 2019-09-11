Cantillon Capital Management Holds Stake in Aon Plc (AON); Cadence Bank Na Raised Its Pepsico (PEP) Position by $358,436

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82 million, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $190.12. About 83,667 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $136.09. About 596,070 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aon Announces New and Expanded Roles for Investor Relations Team – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Aon plc (AON) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aon (AON) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aon Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Insurance Labor Outlook Study Results to be Revealed During Webinar – Business Wire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $9.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 25,057 shares to 5.20M shares, valued at $546.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 34,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.08M shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Pepsico (PEP) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Analyst Reports: Amazon, Merck, PepsiCo & More – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Stock Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 6.52M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 126,430 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Ca invested 3.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Montag A Assocs holds 1.47% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 129,489 shares. First Long Island Investors Limited Liability Corp invested in 98,505 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of The West stated it has 25,633 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 0.08% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 1.76M were accumulated by Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company. Edgemoor Inv Advsr Incorporated reported 7,180 shares. Bowen Hanes & stated it has 54,246 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd holds 0.59% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 38,051 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 0.41% stake. Granite Investment Prtn Ltd Llc accumulated 0.62% or 88,801 shares. First Personal Fincl Services has 1.47% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 39,361 shares. Marco Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 3,489 shares.