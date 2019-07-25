Cantillon Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in Aon Plc (AON) as Shares Rose; Freeport (FCX) Shareholder Group One Trading LP Lowered Position by $5.46 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 80.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 455,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,157 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 564,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $11.36. About 17.48 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 28/03/2018 – $FCX $17+; 12/04/2018 – Praxair Starts Up Gas Supply to New World-Scale Yara Freeport LLC Ammonia Plant; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Talks With Inalum, Freeport on Grasberg Sale Ongoing; 23/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S SOE MINISTER SOEMARNO COMMENTS ON FREEPORT DEAL; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Distraction or disaster? Freeport’s giant Indonesian mine haunted by audit report; 12/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan is a nice hedge on this market: @JimCramer; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – CONSOLIDATED SALES FOR YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE 95 MLN POUNDS OF MOLYBDENUM; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS THERE IS RISK NEW CONTRACT OF WORK WITH INDONESIA GETS DELAYED DUE TO 2019 INDONESIA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION; 18/05/2018 – ENVIRONMENT ISSUES NOT A PROBLEM FOR FREEPORT ANYMORE: MINISTER

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $196.87. About 476,890 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Jacobson and Aon Announce Semi-Annual U.S. Insurance Labor Outlook Study – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mental health increasingly on the radar of Canadian employers as a workplace and benefits issue – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About Aon plc’s (NYSE:AON) 24% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Aon, Oxfam, and Etherisc launch first blockchain-based agricultural insurance policies for smallholder farmers in Sri Lanka – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “AON plc: Aon Completes Sale of Culture, Engagement, and Leadership Development & Advisory Businesses – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $9.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 20,282 shares to 2.62 million shares, valued at $135.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.17M shares, and cut its stake in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET).

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AFL, Agilent, Allergan, Barrick Gold, Cognex, Hilton, Lloyds, MetLife, Slack, Wingstop and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Copper And Trade – Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Freeport-McMoRan: Waiting Game – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 26, 2019.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co (Put) by 152,500 shares to 161,700 shares, valued at $9.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Braskem S A (Put) by 13,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (Call).