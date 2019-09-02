Cantillon Capital Management Has Raised Its Aon Plc (AON) Position; Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Has 1.68 Sentiment

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 69 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 41 sold and decreased their stakes in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals. The investment managers in our database now hold: 22.10 million shares, down from 22.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 34 Increased: 51 New Position: 18.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased Aon Plc (AON) stake by 11.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cantillon Capital Management Llc acquired 148,883 shares as Aon Plc (AON)’s stock rose 7.70%. The Cantillon Capital Management Llc holds 1.47M shares with $250.82 million value, up from 1.32M last quarter. Aon Plc now has $45.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $194.85. About 696,904 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 25,057 shares to 5.20 million valued at $546.95 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) stake by 6,527 shares and now owns 1.34 million shares. Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Aon has $225 highest and $155 lowest target. $199.60’s average target is 2.44% above currents $194.85 stock price. Aon had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Aon plc (NYSE:AON) rating on Monday, July 29. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $19600 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 29. Barclays Capital maintained Aon plc (NYSE:AON) on Wednesday, May 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, July 11. M Partners maintained the shares of AON in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, May 15.

Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 264,004 shares. Matarin Capital Management Llc owns 221,704 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Argent Capital Management Llc has 0.16% invested in the company for 209,550 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0.07% in the stock. Rothschild & Co Asset Management Us Inc., a New York-based fund reported 313,566 shares.

The stock increased 2.09% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $22.46. About 335,389 shares traded or 68.18% up from the average. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH) has risen 17.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AMPH News: 12/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Insight Enterprises, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, EMC Insurance Group, Proth; 05/03/2018 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings and Hold Conference Call on March 12, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR REPORTS FINAL JUDGMENT IN PATENT LITIGATION VS MOMENT; 14/05/2018 – AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CALCIUM; 10/05/2018 – Amphastar Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – Amphastar: Ruled ‘Prevailing Party’ in Patent Litigation Against Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Sandoz; 12/03/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 4Q Rev $60.4M; 09/05/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 4Q Adj EPS 10c

Analysts await Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.12 per share. AMPH’s profit will be $2.33 million for 112.30 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.