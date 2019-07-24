Cantillon Capital Management Has Lowered Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stake by $726,480 as Stock Rose; Invesco LTD Trimmed Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Holding by $323,400; Shares Declined

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 29,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.32 million, down from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 295,339 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 36.25% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 09/05/2018 – Corcept Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 21 Days; 16/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists 27th Annual Congress; 14/03/2018 Corcept Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 21; 15/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $275 – 300 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Corcept at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 18,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.97 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.77 million, down from 3.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.48. About 5.37 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1

Analysts await Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.14 per share. CORT’s profit will be $20.67M for 15.28 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 2.21 million shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $300.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 17,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

