Cantillon Capital Management Has Lowered Its Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; First Trust Advisors LP Boosted Its Holding in Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) by $4.63 Million as Share Price Rose

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 34,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 418,761 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.02 million, up from 383,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $146.94. About 367,562 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 16,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The hedge fund held 4.67 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $355.27 million, down from 4.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $92.88. About 1.57M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 21/05/2018 – NYSE appoints Stacey Cunningham as first female president; 06/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (Order Under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, Granting a Waiver from Being a; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685M Cash; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform; 18/04/2018 – ICE exchange to launch three-month Sonia futures contract in June; 06/03/2018 ICE: FCA offers investors olive branch over $1trn Saudi Aramco float; 22/05/2018 – NYSE Parent Intercontinental Exchange Details Transition and Separation Agreement With NYSE Outgoing Leader Thomas Farley; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sets May 3rd for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen And Steers reported 6,823 shares. 16,279 were accumulated by Mastrapasqua Asset Management. State Bank Of America De holds 442,550 shares. 1St Source State Bank holds 0.03% or 2,363 shares. The New York-based Amer Interest Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). 71 were reported by Smithfield Trust Co. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Limited Liability has 134 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sivik Health Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.22% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) or 45,000 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 3,509 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp holds 15,856 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inc has 0.03% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 375,182 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 31,672 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt accumulated 2,541 shares. Loomis Sayles LP stated it has 0.01% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Natixis Lp holds 14,190 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 17,507 shares to 56,916 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wesbanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 13,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,460 shares, and cut its stake in Agnc Invt Corp.