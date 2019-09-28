Cantillon Capital Management Has Lowered Its Facebook (FB) Stake; Revlon (REV) Sentiment Is 1

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 1.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 18,017 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Cantillon Capital Management Llc holds 1.06M shares with $204.37M value, down from 1.08 million last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $505.26B valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – 03/20 The Cable – Inflation, Facebook & Uber; 01/05/2018 – Facebook privacy scandal won’t slow Main Street retailers’ social ad spend @surveymonkey; 20/03/2018 – Victoria Times: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 3% after a bad weekend of news; 17/05/2018 – Koum May Forgo $1.2 Billion at Facebook for Porsches (Correct); 18/04/2018 – Facebook announced the steps it will take to comply with a strict European privacy law known as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) which comes into force on May 25; 19/03/2018 – There’s a perfect storm brewing with a potential rate hike at the big Fed meeting this week, Facebook at the forefront of the tech wreck and chaos in D.C; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG TELLS REUTERS IN INTERVIEW COMPANY HAS PUT IN PLACE MOST PRIVACY TOOLS REQUIRED BY NEW EU LAW; 20/05/2018 – FACEBOOK 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook

Revlon Inc (REV) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 28 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 28 decreased and sold their positions in Revlon Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 6.77 million shares, down from 7.04 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Revlon Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 22 Increased: 18 New Position: 10.

Revlon, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics, hair color and hair care, beauty tools, fragrances, anti-perspirant deodorants, and skincare products. It currently has negative earnings. This segmentÂ’s cosmetics include face makeup products comprising foundation, powder, blush, and concealers; lip makeup products, such as lipstick, lip gloss, and lip liner; eye makeup products, including mascaras, eyeliners, eye shadows, and brow products; nail color and care products; and makeup removers.

Analysts await Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.83 earnings per share, down 692.86% or $0.97 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Revlon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.16% EPS growth.

The stock increased 6.45% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $23.43. About 116,089 shares traded. Revlon, Inc. (REV) has risen 29.77% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical REV News: 23/05/2018 – REVLON NAMES DEBRA PERELMAN PRESIDENT AND CEO; 15/03/2018 – Revlon Losses Hit $183.2 Million in 2017; 15/05/2018 – RBC Private Counsel (Usa) Buys New 8.6% Position in Revlon; 15/03/2018 – Revlon 4Q Loss/Shr $1.46; 23/05/2018 – Revlon appoints first female CEO in 86-year history; 19/04/2018 – REVLON SAYS ON APRIL 17, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF PRODUCTS CORPORATION’S ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – REVLON 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 86C; 18/05/2018 – RBC Private (USA) Position in Revlon Reported in Error (Correct); 06/03/2018 AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: IHeart, Remington, Hovnanian, Revlon; 23/05/2018 – Revlon Names Debra Perelman President And Chief Executive Officer

Mittleman Brothers Llc holds 37.85% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. for 2.33 million shares. Profit Investment Management Llc owns 129,297 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alberta Investment Management Corp has 0.22% invested in the company for 1.26 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Partners Llp has invested 0.06% in the stock. Js Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 10,800 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 25.43% above currents $177.1 stock price. Facebook had 16 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Guggenheim.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity. 22,246 shares valued at $4.05M were sold by THIEL PETER on Thursday, August 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scott And Selber has invested 1.78% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Btc invested in 20,095 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Hitchwood Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 330,000 shares. Jacobs And Ca invested 2.45% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4,350 shares. Stanley Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 54,500 shares. Argent has invested 0.77% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hudock Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,239 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru Com has invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Advisors reported 1.26% stake. Lone Pine Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.6% stake. Fred Alger Management, New York-based fund reported 4.19M shares. 5.19 million were accumulated by Prudential Fincl. Jennison Associate Lc owns 15.97M shares. Opus Cap Grp Limited Co holds 0.08% or 1,422 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.