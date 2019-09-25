Cantillon Capital Management Has Lowered Its Analog Devices (ADI) Stake by $11.55 Million as Share Price Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Condor Capital Management Has Raised Position

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 103,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 5.09 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $574.80 million, down from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $112.68. About 1.92M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 2,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 52,962 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.48M, up from 50,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $998.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $221.03. About 21.42M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/05/2018 – Express UK: Amazon Echo rival – Apple could be planning to launch a much cheaper HomePod; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q IPHONE UNITS SOLD 52.2M, EST. 52.3M; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE REVEALS APPLE STAKE AT $40.7 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31; 23/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Apple will introduce new low-cost iPads next week in its first major product event of 2018, sources say…; 12/04/2018 – APPLE TO TAKE COMPONENTS FOR NEXT IPHONE EARLIER: COMM. TIMES; 16/03/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS MARCH 27 EVENT IN CHICAGO ON EDUCATION; 03/05/2018 – The company’s core wearable fitness trackers business has fallen sharply as it faces bigger names with deeper pockets, such as Apple and Samsung; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Corporate Bond Holdings Drop for First Time Since 2013; 07/05/2018 – APPLE – ON APRIL 30, COURT ENTERED ORDER FOR PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF SETTLEMENT OF IN RE APPLE INC E-BOOK DERIVATIVE LITIGATION CASE NO. 1-14-CV-269543; 10/04/2018 – Apple Owes $502.6 Million to VirnetX, Says Federal Jury in Texas

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Here Comes The Grinch – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What to expect as iOS 13 gets released – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mac Pro production staying in US – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple returns to bond market (update) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Companies That Could Acquire Fitbit – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $643.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 17,475 shares to 86,176 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 13,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,075 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (IHDG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 429,486 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Adv holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 42,825 shares. 49,279 are owned by Sfmg Ltd. Lynch Assocs In stated it has 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Massachusetts-based Salem Capital Management has invested 0.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Papp L Roy And reported 4.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1,388 are held by Mngmt Va. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 2.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). S&T Bancshares Pa holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,048 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Retail Bank has invested 2.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New York-based Delta Capital Management has invested 3.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 83,324 were reported by Coldstream Capital Mgmt. Lumina Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,000 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Ltd Com holds 0.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 9,897 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 106,199 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Gru Lc invested in 13,359 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Prio Wealth Partnership has 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Glenmede Trust Na has 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 12,055 shares. Primecap Company Ca holds 0.4% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 4.83M shares. Mariner Ltd, Kansas-based fund reported 9,982 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc has 35,966 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Co reported 1.36M shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh owns 0.05% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 39,885 shares. Dana Inv Advsr Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 28,319 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.71 million shares. Connecticut-based Asset Inc has invested 0.14% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Strs Ohio has 0.1% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 199,636 shares. 2,260 were reported by Sequoia Finance Advsrs Lc. Hudock Cap Grp Llc holds 45 shares. Hyman Charles D accumulated 0.03% or 2,302 shares.