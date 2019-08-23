Cantillon Capital Management Has Lifted Aon Plc (AON) Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Bell State Bank & Trust Decreased Its Position

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 56.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 24,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 19,244 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, down from 43,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 18.71 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82 million, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $194.12. About 481,384 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49B and $9.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,070 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $179.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 6,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34M shares, and cut its stake in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET).

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp by 23,601 shares to 160,722 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 19,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).