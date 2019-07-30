Cantillon Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in Aon Plc (AON) by $25.31 Million; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Market Value Rose While J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Has Cut by $1.83 Million Its Stake

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 41,553 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37 million, down from 48,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $286.06. About 516,710 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 02/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $228 FROM $227; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $192.68. About 330,280 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Co has 0.52% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Grand Jean Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 7.32% or 65,666 shares in its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability holds 0% or 46 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldgs has invested 0.53% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 8,966 are held by Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Com holds 0.84% or 196,742 shares in its portfolio. 4,988 are held by Tompkins. Daiwa Sb Investments reported 0.29% stake. Camarda Limited Company stated it has 11 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Everence Capital Mgmt, Indiana-based fund reported 16,201 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Van Eck Assocs holds 18,192 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Ltd Co accumulated 28,627 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial owns 17,837 shares.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 24.83 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49B and $9.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 9,354 shares to 2.32 million shares, valued at $409.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 17,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.54M shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).