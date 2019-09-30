Cantillon Capital Management Has Increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake; Dnb Asset Management As Has Decreased Its Unum Group (UNM) Stake as Market Value Declined

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 194,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $312.10 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $251.01. About 557,082 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 732 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 20,701 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $694.52 million, down from 21,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.68. About 295,459 shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 05/03/2018 Top 3 — #1 UPDATED: Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold; 01/05/2018 – UNUM SEES FY OPER EPS +17% TO +23%; 29/05/2018 – Unum Group: Proceeds of Offering to Be Used to Repay, Redeem $200M of Notes; 17/05/2018 – Unum Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – UNUM 1Q OPER EPS $1.24, EST. $1.25; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Unum’s New Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BB+’; 28/03/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s Board Of Directors Authorizes $750 Million Share Repurchase; 24/05/2018 – Unum well-positioned to protect more people, expand market leadership, CEO McKenney tells shareholders; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold UNM shares while 126 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 192.57 million shares or 2.71% more from 187.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Fincl Lc holds 0% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) or 59,975 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc has 136,154 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% or 515,476 shares in its portfolio. Covington holds 259 shares. Fdx Advsr reported 6,011 shares stake. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt reported 0.39% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Sun Life Financial has 172 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 104 shares. Foster And Motley accumulated 12,001 shares. Evergreen Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 70,863 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 1.42M shares. Arrowstreet Partnership stated it has 3.14 million shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Ltd reported 260,703 shares. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.07% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8682.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 23,066 shares to 93,068 shares, valued at $5.13 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 36 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc (NYSE:RGA).

More notable recent Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Electric Bankruptcy Fears Put Into Perspective – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Unum Group (UNM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Unum Group completes senior notes offering – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Unum Group and Its Core U.S. Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Unum Group Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, up 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. UNM’s profit will be $287.90M for 5.38 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Unum Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited has 0.2% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,401 shares. Bessemer Gru Incorporated has invested 0.36% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 0.65% or 82,839 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 337 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kanawha Capital Management Ltd Com holds 2.59% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 74,889 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 36,002 are owned by Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp. Fiduciary Trust invested in 0.33% or 50,493 shares. Raymond James And Associate has 0.2% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Lc owns 24,662 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Swift Run Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,040 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Company holds 1,338 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has invested 0.25% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 952 are owned by Asset Mgmt. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).