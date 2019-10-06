Cantillon Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Visa (V) by $9.79 Million; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Edgewood Management Has Trimmed Holding

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 56,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 2.67M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $462.66 million, down from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 1,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 138,229 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.36 million, down from 139,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35 million shares traded or 18.32% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – Ireland chooses investment firms to manage Apple cash; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for self-driving shuttles for employees- NYT; 19/04/2018 – AAPL: Canal will announce next week a “new deal” with Apple #AGVivendi – ! $AAPL; 01/05/2018 – Apple Paid Subscribers Grew by 100 Million From Year Ago; 13/03/2018 – Apple Says WWDC Event To Kick Off June 4 In San Jose — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 11/04/2018 – OLIVER SCHUSSER PROMOTED TO HEAD OF APPLE MUSIC: VARIETY; 01/05/2018 – Apple: New $100B Shr Repurchase Authorization Announced; 21/05/2018 – @robotodd asked Apple’s Siri to tell him about #WWDC18, Apple’s developer conference that starts on June 4, and it told him it’s going to get an upgrade; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Gp accumulated 0.45% or 256,037 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,956 shares. Grace White holds 0.12% or 2,581 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited reported 172,934 shares. Foothills Asset Management Limited owns 28,387 shares. Logan Mgmt owns 365,501 shares for 4.26% of their portfolio. Garde Capital accumulated 24,179 shares. Mu Investments invested 4.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 877,894 shares or 3.33% of the stock. Goodwin Daniel L reported 0.19% stake. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability Co owns 24,106 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 6.15M shares stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 429,486 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Moreover, Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Com has 0.42% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). West Chester has 1.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,590 shares.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $30.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 122,291 shares to 16.86M shares, valued at $1.93B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 26,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Buffett’s Apple Soars to Year-to-Date High – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s mini LED switch benefits LG, says analyst – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EU tax order ‘defies common sense’ – Apple – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mac Pro production staying in US – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Syntal Partners Ltd Liability reported 0.22% stake. Curbstone Financial Corporation has invested 0.23% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cortland Associates Inc Mo has invested 13.29% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Autus Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has 97,081 shares. Utah Retirement owns 330,385 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Clean Yield Gp stated it has 905 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 3.13M shares. Regent Mngmt Lc holds 1.01% or 17,880 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Com reported 71,507 shares. Shaker Limited Liability Oh accumulated 21,754 shares or 2.51% of the stock. Twin Cap Management holds 56,560 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Limited reported 324,536 shares. Kessler Invest Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 13,958 shares. Rdl Financial Inc invested in 3.62% or 30,164 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.15 billion for 30.77 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Forget Visa: Mastercard Is a Better Growth Stock – Motley Fool” on October 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Wonderful Companies Whose Valuations Arenâ€™t Quite Fair – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Investors Should Still Consider Square Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is How Hedge Fundsâ€™ Most Popular Stock Performed in Q3 – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Revolut Chooses Visa as Lead Issuing Partner to Drive Rapid Global Expansion – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.