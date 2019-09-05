Cantillon Capital Management Has Decreased Its Zoetis (ZTS) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Hahn Capital Management Cut East West Bancorp (EME) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 18,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The hedge fund held 3.78 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380.88M, down from 3.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $128.38. About 670,533 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Abaxis for $2 Billion as Firms Prowl for Pet Deals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in East West Bancorp (EME) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc analyzed 4,481 shares as the company's stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 304,399 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.25 billion, down from 308,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $87.37. About 155,625 shares traded. EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) has risen 10.95% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EME News: 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q REV. $1.90B, EST. $1.82B; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 94C; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Sees FY18 EPS $4.10-EPS $4.70; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Backlog as of March 31 Was $3.95B; 21/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 225 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 20/03/2018 – CFO Pompa Gifts 600 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 05/04/2018 – Emcor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 CEO Guzzi Gifts 350 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 86C; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Sees FY18 Rev $7.6B-$7.7B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Cap Lp holds 0.18% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 29,000 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 245 shares. Accredited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 3,563 shares. Moreover, Gradient Investments Ltd has 0% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Martin Currie Ltd invested in 49,501 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 10,985 shares. Pnc Svcs Group Inc Inc holds 0.02% or 179,313 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp owns 3,070 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 339,645 shares. Rampart Investment Management Co Ltd Liability Co invested in 8,426 shares. Ims Capital Mgmt reported 0.93% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.17% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Pictet Cie (Europe) holds 71,000 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Company reported 3,290 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Numerixs Investment Technology stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.01 million for 36.06 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:LH) by 56,939 shares to 199,639 shares, valued at $30.54 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carter’s (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 4,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (NYSE:MHK).

