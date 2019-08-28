Cantillon Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) as Stock Declined; Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Lifted Holding in Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) by $1.25 Million

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $971.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $35.76. About 198,540 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2018 (ESPR); 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities Available-For-Sale Totaled $239.6M at March 31; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: Study 4 Met Primary Endpoint With 28% Additional LDL-C Lowering on Background Ezetimibe and Up to Lowest Daily Dose of Statin; 07/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. and Certain Officers — ESPR; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a; 22/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Expects FY18 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to Be $135M-$145M; 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintif; 27/03/2018 – ESPERION STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 27/03/2018 – Esperion Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2 Study of Bempedoic Acid Added-On to a PCSK9 Inhibitor in Patients wit

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 0.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 10,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 3.23 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.76 million, down from 3.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.75. About 1.90M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 15,000 shares to 18,105 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carbon Black Inc. by 171,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,312 shares, and cut its stake in Ppdai Group Inc..

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.26M for 20.66 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

