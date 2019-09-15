Cantillon Capital Management Has Decreased American Tower New (AMT) Holding By $8.97 Million; Brookfield Asset Management Decreased By $4.96 Million Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 2.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 43,954 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Cantillon Capital Management Llc holds 2.14 million shares with $437.11 million value, down from 2.18 million last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $95.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $215.37. About 1.74M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) stake by 32.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 190,802 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)’s stock declined 4.62%. The Brookfield Asset Management Inc holds 398,998 shares with $10.51M value, down from 589,800 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co now has $20.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $27.41. About 3.79M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS

Among 6 analysts covering American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Tower Corp has $25300 highest and $20100 lowest target. $223.17’s average target is 3.62% above currents $215.37 stock price. American Tower Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMT in report on Monday, May 20 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Friday, June 7, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. RBC Capital Markets maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Thursday, May 9. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $20300 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, July 15. Citigroup maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Wednesday, September 4. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $24000 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, August 19. Citigroup maintained the shares of AMT in report on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Headinvest Ltd Liability Co owns 2,789 shares. Enterprise Fincl Services Corp reported 0.02% stake. 32,315 were reported by Cullinan. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.08% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fosun Limited reported 0.02% stake. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Inc LP owns 46,802 shares. Cibc Asset has invested 0.07% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). New York-based Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.32% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co stated it has 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Dorsey Wright & Assocs stated it has 1.35% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur has invested 3.78% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Calamos Lc holds 0.32% or 278,307 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Co reported 1.12% stake. Etrade Cap Management Limited Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 6,422 shares.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $89.39M for 57.10 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.07% or 1.28 million shares. Regions Fincl holds 0.02% or 59,606 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Franklin Incorporated has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 42,398 shares. 385,887 were accumulated by Westpac Bk Corporation. 14,557 are owned by Wetherby Asset Management. Cannell Capital Ltd Liability Com invested 1.23% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 550,000 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar stated it has 18,443 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 1.99 million shares. Illinois-based Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Prudential Public Limited Co invested in 189,156 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Zwj Invest Counsel has 0.21% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Korea Inv owns 2,779 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Samlyn Cap Limited Com invested 0.77% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

