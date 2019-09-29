Cantillon Capital Management Has Cut Its Moodys (MCO) Holding by $2.53 Million as Shares Rose; As Motorola Solutions (MSI) Share Value Rose, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Lowered Its Stake

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 12,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 612,481 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119.62M, down from 625,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $7.3 during the last trading session, reaching $205.88. About 1.54 million shares traded or 102.58% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GKN’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE, Baa3 RATINGS AFFIRME; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Denali Capital Clo Xii, Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Chaminade University’s (HI) Outlook To Negative; Affirms Ba2; 06/03/2018 – SAN FRANCISCO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 To West Rankin Utility Authority’s (MS) $135m Revenue Bonds, Ser. 2018; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Canyon County School District 131 (Nampa), Id’s Go Rating To A1; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Village of Paddock Lake, Wl’s GO at A2; assigns a negative outlook; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Verifone’s Ba2 Cfr Under Review For Downgrade; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS STARS GROUP’S B2 CFR; OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 6,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 30,161 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03 million, down from 36,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $170.19. About 598,501 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 08/03/2018 – 9to5Google: Rumors of Motorola layoffs swirl as future of Moto Z line potentially in jeopardy; 22/05/2018 – USPTO Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Third Petition of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera to lnitiate lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patent; 09/03/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: MSI Titan laptop with a Core i7-8850H shows up at e-tailer; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SALES OF $1.5 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 09/03/2018 – Android Police: Source: Motorola is cancelling the Moto X5, moving away from niche Mods; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 23/04/2018 – Victorian Emergency Services Extend Investment in Advanced, Mission-Critical Communications; 28/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Avigilon AVO.T; 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON COMMENTS ON PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 10/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Motorola Mobility laying off 190 from its Chicago team; Motorola says less than half of Chicago workforce

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8,337 shares to 34,889 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 32,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR).

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, down 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. MSI’s profit will be $303.13M for 23.38 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Motorola Solutions to Issue Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Results on Aug. 1 – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Motorola Solutions CommandCentral Software Integrates with Avigilon Blue Cloud-Based Video Security Platform – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Motorola Solutions to Begin Initial Commercial Deployment of CBRS Solution – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Motorola discloses pricing for debt tender offer – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “$91000 Donated to Female Innovators in Honor of 91st Anniversary – Business Wire” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.01 billion activity. $46.79M worth of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) was sold by BROWN GREGORY Q on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 100,000 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.08% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,891 shares. Kessler Investment Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 17,615 shares or 3.08% of the stock. Iat Reinsurance stated it has 24,750 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Barometer Capital Mngmt holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 28,600 shares. Moreover, Hexavest has 0% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 179 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech has 0.2% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 227,024 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 55,428 shares. Meyer Handelman accumulated 15,908 shares. Focused Wealth holds 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 7 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Gp invested in 0.03% or 199,854 shares. Conning reported 2,357 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc invested in 90,039 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Central Corp stated it has 6.35% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Moody’s Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Raymond James Chooses Moody’s Analytics to Provide CECL Estimates for Fixed Income Clients – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Great Warren Buffett Stocks to Hold Through the Next Recession – Investorplace.com” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) 1.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.