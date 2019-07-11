Cantillon Capital Management Decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake; Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Has 1.24 Sentiment

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 0.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 3,185 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 6.33%. The Cantillon Capital Management Llc holds 1.02 million shares with $279.67M value, down from 1.02 million last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $115.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $296.52. About 754,911 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Pacts With Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda Pharmaceuticals; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Opposes Globalstar Inc.’s Proposed Merger Deal With Thermo Acquisitions Subsidiary; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Inc (DSM) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 21 funds increased or started new positions, while 17 reduced and sold their stakes in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 4.34 million shares, down from 5.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 7 Increased: 17 New Position: 4.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The company has market cap of $399.38 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 2030 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

More recent BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Duke Energy Progress files annual adjustments with North Carolina Utilities Commission for customers in North Carolina – PRNewswire” on June 11, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Dreyfus Closed-End Funds Announce Name Changes – Business Wire” on March 04, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Fund Statistics Now Available for Dreyfus Closed-End Funds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019 was also an interesting one.

The stock increased 0.62% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.12. About 138,587 shares traded or 50.08% up from the average. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (DSM) has risen 5.44% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.01% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2.03% of its portfolio in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. for 843,489 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc owns 142,444 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Virtu Financial Llc has 0.13% invested in the company for 292,781 shares. The Florida-based Provise Management Group Llc has invested 0.11% in the stock. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv, a Georgia-based fund reported 17,500 shares.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 24.71 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher had 13 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 23. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 25. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital.

