Cantillon Capital Management Decreased Position in Equifax (EFX) as Market Valuation Rose; Algert Global Increased Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stake by $1.50 Million

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 332.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 8,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 10,662 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95 million, up from 2,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $192.94. About 375,962 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 48,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 2.36 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $319.60 million, down from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $141.01. About 76,723 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax data chief charged; 10/04/2018 – AmeriSave Leverages The Work Number® to Help Accelerate Mortgage Loan Originations, Enhance Consumer Experience; 28/03/2018 – Equifax names Warburg Pincus executive Mark Begor as CEO; 14/03/2018 – U.S. authorities charge former Equifax executive over insider trading -SEC; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Presses Equifax on Senior Executive Charged with Insider Trading; 14/03/2018 – U.S. charges former Equifax executive with insider trading; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Consumers See Personal Finance as an Educational Requirement; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: U.S. consumer protection official puts Equifax probe on ice – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mi; 04/04/2018 – JUDGE REJECTS EQUIFAX INC EFX.N MOTION TO DISMISS LAWSUIT BY MASSACHUSETTS OVER DATA BREACH -COURT PAPERS; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Equifax

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $399.88 million activity. 16,140 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $3.23 million were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $270.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 9,810 shares to 21,952 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 5,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,772 shares, and cut its stake in Schneider National Inc.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 2.13% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $174.07 million for 24.48 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.