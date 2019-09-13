Cantillon Capital Management Decreased Its Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holding; United States Lime & Minerals (USLM) Sentiment Is 1.64

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) stake by 1.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 90,777 shares as Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE)’s stock rose 8.91%. The Cantillon Capital Management Llc holds 4.58M shares with $393.20M value, down from 4.67M last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange In now has $50.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $90.3. About 2.45 million shares traded or 25.73% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Futures ADV Rose 4%; 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Agrees To Acquire TMC Bonds; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Current NYSE Group Pres Thomas Farley Leaving to be CEO of a Special Purpose Acquisition Co; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $1.2 billion, +5% y/y and GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.79;; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 88C; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 30/03/2018 – NYSE IN TALKS TO BUY CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE- WSJ, CITING

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (USLM) investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.17, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 23 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 14 sold and reduced their holdings in United States Lime & Minerals Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 1.51 million shares, up from 1.50 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding United States Lime & Minerals Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 14 Increased: 18 New Position: 5.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.58M for 24.54 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Inv Mgmt stated it has 61,212 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset reported 4,100 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0.07% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Cortland Associate Mo stated it has 7.44% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Bridges Invest Mngmt stated it has 23,074 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 80,417 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 69,612 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Guinness Atkinson Asset Management has 4.39% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 1.68 million shares. 12,905 are held by Mariner Limited Liability. 364,400 were accumulated by Bridgeway Capital Mgmt. Trillium Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.32% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Pennsylvania Co invested in 0.28% or 79,068 shares. Diversified Trust Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 29,928 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange has $9900 highest and $81 lowest target. $89.25’s average target is -1.16% below currents $90.3 stock price. Intercontinental Exchange had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Wells Fargo. Raymond James maintained Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) rating on Friday, July 5. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $9400 target.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 6.36% of its portfolio in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. for 148,539 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co owns 56,509 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cardinal Capital Management has 0.37% invested in the company for 16,341 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Management Corp. has invested 0.22% in the stock. Cove Street Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 15,592 shares.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. makes and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company has market cap of $444.48 million. It operates through two divisions, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. It has a 22.33 P/E ratio. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

