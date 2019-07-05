Cantillon Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Trinet Group (TNET) as Stock Price Rose; As E Trade Financial (ETFC) Stock Price Rose, Maltese Capital Management Has Raised Position by $3.89 Million

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 60.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 84,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,000 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45 million, up from 140,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $46.15. About 1.11 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (TNET) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 17,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.24M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.44 million, down from 4.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trinet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $69.15. About 140,351 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 16.64% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 07/05/2018 – TriNet Names Olivier Kohler Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL ACCESS: DTAC TRINET TO ENTER DOMESTIC ROAMING PACT W/TOT; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET HR CORP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trinet’s Ba3 Cfr, Revises Outlook To Positive

Analysts await TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 26.32% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.76 per share. TNET’s profit will be $39.30M for 30.87 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by TriNet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.63% negative EPS growth.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 106,700 shares to 593,300 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp Inc by 83,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 779,200 shares, and cut its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $3.10 million activity. Another trade for 21,928 shares valued at $1.04 million was sold by Curcio Michael John. Roessner Karl A had sold 45,724 shares worth $2.17M.