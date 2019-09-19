Cantillon Capital Management Decreased Aon Plc (AON) Position By $6.05 Million; Shorts at Spherix (SPEX) Raised By 230.66%

Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) had an increase of 230.66% in short interest. SPEX’s SI was 115,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 230.66% from 34,900 shares previously. With 61,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX)’s short sellers to cover SPEX’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.13. About 104,498 shares traded or 37.72% up from the average. Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) has declined 44.57% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased Aon Plc (AON) stake by 2.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 31,497 shares as Aon Plc (AON)’s stock rose 7.70%. The Cantillon Capital Management Llc holds 1.44 million shares with $277.47M value, down from 1.47 million last quarter. Aon Plc now has $45.78B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $194.11. About 530,699 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST

Spherix Incorporated, an intellectual property company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes patented and unpatented intellectual properties. The company has market cap of $5.02 million. The firm owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications. It has a 2.44 P/E ratio. The Company’s patent portfolio includes the U.S. and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, Wi-Fi, base station functionality, and cellular.

