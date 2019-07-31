Cantillon Capital Management Decreased American Tower New (AMT) Stake by $1.66 Million; Tieton Capital Management Raised Its Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) Holding by $487,890

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (MPAA) by 12.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 27,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 247,189 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, up from 220,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorcar Parts Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 44,407 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 4.70% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA)

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 8,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.18M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.97 million, down from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $211.82. About 920,313 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.01% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Amer Group Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Ameritas Inv reported 1,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Bankshares has 34,450 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 12,916 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 106,101 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability owns 7,265 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 86,891 are owned by Parthenon Lc. Blackrock owns 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 2.77M shares. River Road Asset Management Ltd Company stated it has 862,285 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) or 4,559 shares. Parkside Bankshares has 45 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Capital reported 97,100 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 207,907 shares in its portfolio. 55,961 were reported by Goldman Sachs Group.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.