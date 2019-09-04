Cantillon Capital Management Cut Position in Credit Accep Mich (CACC) by $698,599 as Valuation Declined; Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Its Toronto (TD) Stake by $2.03 Million

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 1,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 305,094 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.88 million, down from 306,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $7.76 during the last trading session, reaching $444.89. About 102,718 shares traded or 16.48% up from the average. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 37,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 2.95M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.29M, up from 2.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $53.67. About 927,189 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 05/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL NOW BE $350 MLN; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK QTRLY CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,833 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Canadian Retail Net C$1.83B, up 17; 24/05/2018 – RBC and TD Show Mortgage Strength Amid Monetary and Regulatory Changes; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Rev C$9.47B; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY (ADJUSTED) 17.6 PCT VS 14.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: TD Bank Expands Auto Financing Nationwide

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Toronto-Dominion Bank declares CAD 0.74 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Extremely Popular Stocks Hitting New Lows – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Is Now the Time to Buy TD Bank (TSX:TD) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Class A (NYSE:GIL) by 235,650 shares to 260,276 shares, valued at $9.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) by 38,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.57M shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack & Oliver Lc stated it has 284,050 shares or 4.59% of all its holdings. Wasatch Advsrs invested 1.26% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 137,515 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP invested 0.02% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 483 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt reported 3,281 shares stake. State Street holds 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) or 147,298 shares. 17,372 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Gam Ag holds 521 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 1,474 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Chicago Equity Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 1,785 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Serv Grp Incorporated holds 0.05% or 116,122 shares. Vanguard Inc owns 1.16 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cibc World owns 1,866 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Ally Financial (ALLY) Stock – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ECPG or CACC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mastercard (MA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why OneMain Holdings (OMF) Stock is a Must Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.