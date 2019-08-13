Cantillon Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Aon Plc (AON); Gabelli Securities Has Trimmed Its Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) Holding by $8.62 Million

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82M, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $190.91. About 538,786 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 74.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 97,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 32,911 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, down from 130,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.49B market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $102.2. About 2.43M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 14/05/2018 – China to Reopen Review of Qualcomm’s NXP Takeover Proposal -Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q REV. $2.27B, EST. $2.34B; 09/03/2018 – REG-Effnet announces expanded license agreement with NXP for 5G technology; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS IT STRONGLY DISAGREES THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM RAISES ANY NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS -STATEMENT; 12/03/2018 – Trump signs order prohibiting Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm slides after layoffs, regulatory challenges to NXP merger; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Withdraw, Refile China Notice of Acquisition

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $777.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Sirius Group C by 10,600 shares to 619,000 shares, valued at $23.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Biosciences Calif Inco (NASDAQ:PACB) by 720,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Tech Inc Com (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $9.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10,805 shares to 2.72M shares, valued at $425.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 3,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 625,445 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

