Cantillon Capital Management Boosted Its Holding in Aon Plc (AON) by $25.31 Million as Market Value Rose; Klingenstein Fields & Co Increases Position in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 15,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 120,420 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.62 million, up from 105,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $136.43. About 461,042 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82 million, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $193.82. About 149,375 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding invested in 1.33 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Limited Liability reported 14,079 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.24M shares. Jpmorgan Chase &, New York-based fund reported 7.26 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 594,296 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Yorktown Management And accumulated 2,900 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com accumulated 0.06% or 306,543 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 0.05% stake. The Washington-based Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Security Tru reported 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Art Advsrs reported 13,407 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office Ltd accumulated 2,675 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Schroder Group has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 276,368 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “FIS Acquires Worldpay: Everything Investors Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on April 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 118% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FIS Named Category Leader in Chartis Report for Sell-Side Risk Management Technology – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,472 shares to 39,223 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,040 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49B and $9.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 10,808 shares to 3.55 million shares, valued at $226.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) by 3,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 940,765 shares, and cut its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR).

More news for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “Insurance Labor Outlook Study Results to be Revealed During Webinar – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s article titled: “Coming off the most expensive two-year period ever recorded, market conditions will continue to evolve as underwriters assess their individual profitability – GlobeNewswire” and published on August 28, 2019 is yet another important article.