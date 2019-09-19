Cantillon Capital Management Boosted By $40.56 Million Its Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Holding; General Moly Has 0.91 Sentiment

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) stake by 20.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cantillon Capital Management Llc acquired 711,514 shares as Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC)’s stock declined 19.87%. The Cantillon Capital Management Llc holds 4.26M shares with $245.57 million value, up from 3.55 million last quarter. Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc now has $12.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.98% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.4. About 3.72M shares traded or 81.96% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa – FT; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal

General Moly Inc (GMO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.76, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 10 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 11 decreased and sold holdings in General Moly Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 5.44 million shares, down from 5.56 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding General Moly Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 6 Increased: 2 New Position: 8.

More notable recent General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form 8-K General Moly, Inc For: Sep 12 – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “General Moly Announces Engagement of King & Spalding to Pursue Available Remedies Under Purchase Agreement for Amer Default – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “General Moly Announces AMER in Default of Tranche 3 Private Placement – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) were released by: Juniorminingnetwork.com and their article: “General Moly Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Junior Mining Network” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “General Moly Settles Last Protest Over Water Rights | INN – Investing News Network” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Moly, Inc. for 17,982 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 2,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 318,953 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 1.58 million shares.

General Moly, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $27.64 million. The firm explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily has an 80% interest in the Mt.

The stock increased 0.05% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2. About shares traded. General Moly, Inc. (GMO) has declined 50.86% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.86% the S&P500. Some Historical GMO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ General Moly Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GMO); 05/04/2018 – GENERAL MOLY UPDATES EXPLORATION PROGRAM FOR COPPER, SILVER, AND ZINC AT MT. HOPE PROJECT; 13/03/2018 General Moly 4Q Loss/Shr 1c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.11% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 1.71M shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Natixis stated it has 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.04% or 91,008 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 11,435 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 50 shares. 211,614 are owned by Prudential. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 19,338 shares. Axa has invested 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Oakbrook Lc has invested 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Petrus Lta accumulated 4,223 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 264,784 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 193,024 shares. Sky Inv Gru Llc holds 4,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MODN, SSNC, AGNC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Fairgreen Capital Launches Trading and Operations On SS&C Eze Eclipse – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SS&C Releases Salentica Engageâ„¢ for Financial Advisors on Microsoft AppSource – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C Announces Upcoming Integrations for Black Diamond Client Experience Portal – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.