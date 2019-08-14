Cantillon Capital Management Boosted Aon Plc (AON) Position; Smith A O (AOS) Shareholder Water Asset Management Increased Holding by $2.73 Million as Stock Price Declined

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 78.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 51,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The hedge fund held 117,098 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, up from 65,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $44.8. About 1.50M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82M, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $188.13. About 463,349 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,809 shares. Landscape Capital Management Llc reported 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.05% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Agf Investments America Inc owns 62,744 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 949,442 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 274,397 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Inc Llp owns 30,103 shares. Raymond James And Assoc has 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 158,557 shares. Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.35% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Citigroup Incorporated has 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Telemus Cap Limited Liability reported 75,925 shares stake. Invesco Limited invested in 0.04% or 2.42 million shares. The New York-based Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has invested 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs invested in 606,934 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 36,128 are held by Laffer Invests.

