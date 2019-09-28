Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) and Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cantel Medical Corp. 86 9.83 36.67M 1.54 59.88 Waters Corporation 216 2.40 66.43M 7.58 27.77

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cantel Medical Corp. and Waters Corporation. Waters Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Cantel Medical Corp. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Cantel Medical Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Waters Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantel Medical Corp. 42,476,543.50% 10% 6.3% Waters Corporation 30,741,820.54% 37% 15.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.08 beta indicates that Cantel Medical Corp. is 8.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Waters Corporation’s 1.07 beta is the reason why it is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cantel Medical Corp. are 2.3 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Waters Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.9. Waters Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cantel Medical Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cantel Medical Corp. and Waters Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantel Medical Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Waters Corporation 0 3 0 2.00

Waters Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $216.33 consensus target price and a -2.79% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.3% of Cantel Medical Corp. shares and 95.3% of Waters Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of Cantel Medical Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Waters Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cantel Medical Corp. 14.34% 14.28% 33.33% 15.22% 1.03% 23.95% Waters Corporation -3.63% -3.93% -0.47% -9.07% 9.19% 11.61%

For the past year Cantel Medical Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Waters Corporation.

Summary

Waters Corporation beats Cantel Medical Corp. on 9 of the 14 factors.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention products and services for the healthcare market worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Endoscopy, Water Purification and Filtration, Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. The Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets; transport systems; mobile medical carts; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid and flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; cleaning and disinfecting reusable components used in gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures; and technical maintenance services. The Water Purification and Filtration segment provides water purification systems; bicarbonate systems; hollow fiber filters; filtration and separation, liquid disinfectants and cold sterilization, and dry fog products; and room temperature sterilizers for the dialysis and specific healthcare applications, research laboratories and pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and commercial industrial customers. The Healthcare Disposables segment offers biological and chemical integrators, sterilization pouches, towels, bibs, tray liners and sponges, nitrous oxide/oxygen sedation equipment and related single-use disposable nasal masks, face masks, shields, hand sanitizers, germicidal wipes, surface disinfectants, saliva ejectors, evacuator tips and plastic cups, and prophy angles and pastes, as well as waterline treatment products for maintaining safe dental unit waterlines. The Dialysis segment provides medical device reprocessing systems, sterilants/disinfectants, dialysate concentrates, and other supplies for renal dialysis. The company sells its products through its direct distribution network in the United States; and directly or under third-party distribution agreements internationally. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument manufacturer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products, as well as other suppliersÂ’ instruments. Its instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. In addition, the company offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments, which are used in predicting the suitability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, and viscous liquids for uses in various industrial, consumer goods, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by pharmaceutical, life science, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is based in Milford, Massachusetts.