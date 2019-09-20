Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) EPS Estimated At $0.61; AIN PHARMACIEZ SAPPORO ORDINARY SHAR (AINPF) Shorts Down By 4.19%

AIN PHARMACIEZ INC SAPPORO ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:AINPF) had a decrease of 4.19% in short interest. AINPF’s SI was 376,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.19% from 393,400 shares previously. It closed at $74.11 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to report $0.61 EPS on September, 26.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.61% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. CMD’s profit would be $25.48 million giving it 36.48 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.55 EPS previously, Cantel Medical Corp.’s analysts see 10.91% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $89. About 254,860 shares traded or 9.64% up from the average. Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) has risen 1.03% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CMD News: 08/03/2018 CANTEL MEDICAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 57C; 21/03/2018 – Cantel Medical Acquires Aexis Medical; 16/05/2018 – CMD Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 17/04/2018 – CMD Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 18/04/2018 – Cantel Medical Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance To Market ADVANTAGE PLUS(R) Pass-Thru Automated Endoscope Reprocessor; 21/03/2018 – Cantel Medical Expects Deal to Be MOdestly Dilutive to FY18, FY19 EPS; 21/03/2018 – CANTEL MEDICAL SEES DEAL NEUTRAL TO FY18 ADJ. EPS; 16/03/2018 – CMD Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 31/05/2018 – Cantel Medical 3Q EPS 45c; 21/03/2018 – CANTEL MEDICAL CORP – ANTICIPATES DEAL TO BE NEUTRAL TO FISCAL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP EPS AND A FEW CENTS DILUTIVE TO FISCAL YEAR 2019 NON-GAAP EPS

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention services and products for the healthcare market worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.72 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Endoscopy, Water Purification and Filtration, Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. It has a 58.82 P/E ratio. The Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets; transport systems; mobile medical carts; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid and flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; cleaning and disinfecting reusable components used in gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures; and technical maintenance services.

Ain Holdings Inc. engages in the dispensing pharmacy, and drug and cosmetic store businesses primarily in Japan. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s Dispensing Pharmacy segment operates dispensing pharmacies; sells generic drugs; and provides staff dispatching and introduction services, as well as consulting services. It currently has negative earnings. The company's Drug and Cosmetic Store segment operates urban and suburban drug, and cosmetic specialty stores under the ainz & tulpe brand name.