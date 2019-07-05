Cantel Medical (CMD) to pay $0.10 on Jul 31, 2019; DENA CO LTD TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (DNACF) Shorts Down By 11.42%

Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMD) is expected to pay $0.10 on Jul 31, 2019. (NYSE:CMD) shareholders before Jul 16, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Cantel Medical Corp’s current price of $79.07 translates into 0.13% yield. Cantel Medical Corp’s dividend has Jul 17, 2019 as record date. Jun 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.07. About 221,245 shares traded. Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) has declined 45.90% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CMD News: 08/03/2018 CANTEL MEDICAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 57C; 21/03/2018 – CANTEL MEDICAL CORP – ANTICIPATES DEAL TO BE MODESTLY DILUTIVE TO GAAP EPS IN BOTH FISCAL YEAR 2018 AND FISCAL YEAR 2019; 21/03/2018 – Cantel Medical Expects Deal to Be MOdestly Dilutive to FY18, FY19 EPS; 31/05/2018 – CANTEL MEDICAL 3Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 59C; 08/03/2018 – Cantel Medical 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – Cantel Medical 2Q EPS 78c; 18/04/2018 – Cantel Medical Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance to Market ADVANTAGE PLUS® Pass-Thru Automated Endoscope Reprocessor; 24/05/2018 – Cantel Medical Corp. to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Results for its Third Quarter Ended April 30, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Cantel Medical 3Q EPS 45c; 18/04/2018 – CANTEL MEDICAL GETS FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE TO MARKET ADVANTAGE

DENA CO LTD TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:DNACF) had a decrease of 11.42% in short interest. DNACF’s SI was 1.15 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 11.42% from 1.30 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 11474 days are for DENA CO LTD TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:DNACF)’s short sellers to cover DNACF’s short positions. It closed at $19.38 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.78 billion. It operates Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and Mobage Open Platform, a Mobage API to third-party developers and offers first, second, and third party free-to-play mobile games. It has a 13.91 P/E ratio. The firm also operates DeNA Shopping, a marketplace for Japanese network; au Shopping mall, a shopping Website; Mobaoku that allows users to manage their auction items and bids from their mobile phones; and Paygent that provides payment collection services to e-commerce companies operating Websites for PCs and mobile.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention services and products for the healthcare market worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.25 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Endoscopy, Water Purification and Filtration, Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. It has a 52.26 P/E ratio. The Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets; transport systems; mobile medical carts; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid and flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; cleaning and disinfecting reusable components used in gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures; and technical maintenance services.

