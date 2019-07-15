Cantel Medical (CMD) to pay $0.10 on Jul 31, 2019; CHEMISTREE TECHNOLOGY COMMON SHARES (CHMJF) Shorts Decreased By 19.35%

CHEMISTREE TECHNOLOGY INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CHMJF) had a decrease of 19.35% in short interest. CHMJF’s SI was 2,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 19.35% from 3,100 shares previously. With 42,700 avg volume, 0 days are for CHEMISTREE TECHNOLOGY INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CHMJF)’s short sellers to cover CHMJF’s short positions. The stock decreased 10.64% or $0.0242 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2033. About 35,838 shares traded. Chemistree Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHMJF) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMD) is expected to pay $0.10 on Jul 31, 2019. (NYSE:CMD) shareholders before Jul 16, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Cantel Medical Corp’s current price of $80.70 translates into 0.12% yield. Cantel Medical Corp’s dividend has Jul 17, 2019 as record date. Jun 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80.7. About 277,254 shares traded. Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) has declined 45.90% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CMD News: 21/03/2018 – CANTEL MEDICAL CORP – ANTICIPATES DEAL TO BE NEUTRAL TO FISCAL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP EPS AND A FEW CENTS DILUTIVE TO FISCAL YEAR 2019 NON-GAAP EPS; 18/04/2018 – Cantel Medical Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance to Market ADVANTAGE PLUS® Pass-Thru Automated Endoscope Reprocessor; 08/03/2018 – Cantel Medical 2Q EPS 78c; 08/03/2018 – Cantel Medical 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 21/03/2018 – CANTEL MEDICAL SEES DEAL NEUTRAL TO FY18 ADJ. EPS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cantel Medical Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMD); 18/04/2018 – Cantel Medical Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance To Market ADVANTAGE PLUS(R) Pass-Thru Automated Endoscope Reprocessor; 21/03/2018 – CANTEL MEDICAL BUYS AEXIS MEDICAL; 21/03/2018 – Cantel Medical Expects Deal to Be MOdestly Dilutive to FY18, FY19 EPS; 21/03/2018 – CANTEL MEDICAL CORP – ANTICIPATES DEAL TO BE MODESTLY DILUTIVE TO GAAP EPS IN BOTH FISCAL YEAR 2018 AND FISCAL YEAR 2019

Chemistree Technology Inc., an investment company, operates in the cannabis sector in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.89 million. The firm was formerly known as Whattozee Networks Inc. and changed its name to Chemistree Technology Inc. in August 2017. It currently has negative earnings.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention services and products for the healthcare market worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.37 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Endoscopy, Water Purification and Filtration, Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. It has a 53.34 P/E ratio. The Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets; transport systems; mobile medical carts; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid and flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; cleaning and disinfecting reusable components used in gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures; and technical maintenance services.