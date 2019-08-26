Canopy Growth (CGC) Reaches $25.19 52 Week Low; Colony Bankcorp Has 2.67 Sentiment

Colony Bankcorp Inc (CBAN) investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 2.04, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 8 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 3 sold and trimmed equity positions in Colony Bankcorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 1.32 million shares, up from 1.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Colony Bankcorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 0 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

The stock of Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) hit a new 52-week low and has $24.18 target or 4.00% below today’s $25.19 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $8.79B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $24.18 price target is reached, the company will be worth $351.60 million less. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.19. About 1.79 million shares traded. Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) has risen 25.11% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CGC News: 30/05/2018 – CANOPY GROWTH ACQUIRES DADDY CANN LESOTHO; 28/05/2018 DR. MARK WARE JOINS CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – CANOPY GROWTH CORP – ALL KEY MEMBERS OF HIGHLANDS’S MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ORGANIZATION AS PART OF CANOPY GROWTH; 28/05/2018 – MARK WARE JOINS CANOPY GROWTH AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – Canopy Growth Corporation Announces Entry Into The African Market With Acquisition Of Daddy Cann Lesotho; 31/05/2018 – CANOPY RIVERS – BOARD NOW INCLUDES TWO NOMINEES OF CANOPY GROWTH CORP AND THREE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Canopy Growth Corporation, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical marijuana in Canada. The company has market cap of $8.79 billion. The firm offers dried, oil, and softgel cannabis products. It currently has negative earnings. Canopy Growth Corporation also sells its products through online.

Among 3 analysts covering Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Canopy Growth has $7500 highest and $5000 lowest target. $65.67’s average target is 160.70% above currents $25.19 stock price. Canopy Growth had 8 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was upgraded by GMP Securities to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”.

Ejf Capital Llc holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. for 355,717 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L owns 231,252 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Polaris Capital Management Llc has 0.26% invested in the company for 372,150 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,663 shares.

The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. About 124 shares traded. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) has declined 1.18% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAN News: 18/04/2018 – Colony Bankcorp 1Q EPS 38c; 18/04/2018 Colony Bankcorp 1Q Net $8.44B; 18/04/2018 – Colony Bankcorp Continues to Maintain a Strong Regulatory Capital Position; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 4.2% Position in Colony Bankcorp Inc; 18/04/2018 – COLONY BANKCORP INC – BOARD INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYOUT FROM $0.025 TO $0.05; 22/04/2018 – DJ Colony Bankcorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAN); 18/04/2018 – Colony Bankcorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c Vs. 2.5c; 18/04/2018 – Correct: Colony Bankcorp 1Q EPS 37c; 23/05/2018 – Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Dividend

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Colony Bank that provides banking services and products to commercial and consumer customers. The company has market cap of $148.66 million. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It has a 12.7 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.