Canopy Growth (CGC) Reaches $25.12 1 Year Low; PLATEAU ENERGY METALS COMMON SHARES (PLUUF) Sellers Decreased By 56.45% Their Shorts

PLATEAU ENERGY METALS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:PLUUF) had a decrease of 56.45% in short interest. PLUUF’s SI was 5,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 56.45% from 12,400 shares previously. With 17,200 avg volume, 0 days are for PLATEAU ENERGY METALS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:PLUUF)’s short sellers to cover PLUUF’s short positions. It closed at $0.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) hit a new 52-week low and has $24.12 target or 4.00% below today’s $25.12 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $8.73 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $24.12 price target is reached, the company will be worth $349.16M less. The stock decreased 5.46% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 8.07 million shares traded or 88.79% up from the average. Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) has risen 25.11% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CGC News: 31/05/2018 – CANOPY RIVERS – BOARD NOW INCLUDES TWO NOMINEES OF CANOPY GROWTH CORP AND THREE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 28/05/2018 – MARK WARE JOINS CANOPY GROWTH AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – Canopy Growth Corporation Announces Entry Into The African Market With Acquisition Of Daddy Cann Lesotho; 28/05/2018 DR. MARK WARE JOINS CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – CANOPY GROWTH ACQUIRES DADDY CANN LESOTHO; 30/05/2018 – CANOPY GROWTH CORP – ALL KEY MEMBERS OF HIGHLANDS’S MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ORGANIZATION AS PART OF CANOPY GROWTH

Plateau Uranium Inc., a junior resource company, explores and develops mineral resource properties in Peru. The company has market cap of $14.86 million. The firm explores for uranium. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interest in 149 mining concessions covering approximately 91,000 hectares on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

Canopy Growth Corporation, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical marijuana in Canada. The company has market cap of $8.73 billion. The firm offers dried, oil, and softgel cannabis products. It currently has negative earnings. Canopy Growth Corporation also sells its products through online.

Among 3 analysts covering Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Canopy Growth has $7500 highest and $5000 lowest target. $65.67’s average target is 161.43% above currents $25.12 stock price. Canopy Growth had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. GMP Securities upgraded Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) on Monday, April 22 to “Buy” rating.

