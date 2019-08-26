Canopy Growth (CGC) Hit By Seaport Global Upgrade. Has $31.0000 Target; Ing Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE)’s Sentiment Is 1.5

Seaport Global gave Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) shares a new Buy rating in a an analyst note shared with investors on Monday, 26 August. This is upgrade from the previous Neutral rating. The financial company from today has $31.0000 target on Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC), suggesting 24.55% upside potential.

Ing Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.57, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 15 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 10 reduced and sold holdings in Ing Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund. The investment managers in our database now hold: 4.83 million shares, up from 4.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ing Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 7 Increased: 11 New Position: 4.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. The company has market cap of $8.69 billion. The Company’s products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Among 3 analysts covering Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Canopy Growth has $7500 highest and $5000 lowest target. $65.67’s average target is 163.84% above currents $24.89 stock price. Canopy Growth had 8 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of CGC in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was upgraded by GMP Securities to “Buy”.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund for 1.25 million shares. Fca Corp Tx owns 165,722 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aviance Capital Partners Llc has 0.25% invested in the company for 92,381 shares. The Virginia-based Shaker Financial Services Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 270,095 shares.