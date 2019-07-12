Canopy Growth (CGC) Analysts See $-0.17 EPS; TELESITES SAB DE CV ORDINARY SHARES MEX (TSSLF) Shorts Lowered By 3.46%

TELESITES SAB DE CV ORDINARY SHARES MEX (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) had a decrease of 3.46% in short interest. TSSLF’s SI was 13.12 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.46% from 13.59M shares previously. With 19,300 avg volume, 680 days are for TELESITES SAB DE CV ORDINARY SHARES MEX (OTCMKTS:TSSLF)’s short sellers to cover TSSLF’s short positions. The stock decreased 9.92% or $0.0617 during the last trading session, reaching $0.56. About 12,342 shares traded. Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) to report $-0.17 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 45.16% from last quarter’s $-0.31 EPS. After having $-0.67 EPS previously, Canopy Growth Corporation’s analysts see -74.63% EPS growth. The stock decreased 7.74% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $34.22. About 12.81 million shares traded or 153.51% up from the average. Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) has risen 79.80% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CGC News: 30/05/2018 – Canopy Growth Corporation Announces Entry Into The African Market With Acquisition Of Daddy Cann Lesotho; 30/05/2018 – CANOPY GROWTH CORP – ALL KEY MEMBERS OF HIGHLANDS’S MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ORGANIZATION AS PART OF CANOPY GROWTH; 30/05/2018 – CANOPY GROWTH ACQUIRES DADDY CANN LESOTHO; 31/05/2018 – CANOPY RIVERS – BOARD NOW INCLUDES TWO NOMINEES OF CANOPY GROWTH CORP AND THREE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 28/05/2018 DR. MARK WARE JOINS CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 28/05/2018 – MARK WARE JOINS CANOPY GROWTH AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in leasing towers, roofs, and other telecommunications infrastructure in Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. It also selects, acquires, installs, and operates telecommunication equipment. It has a 112 P/E ratio.

Among 2 analysts covering Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Canopy Growth had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. GMP Securities upgraded the shares of CGC in report on Monday, April 22 to “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating.

Canopy Growth Corporation, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical marijuana in Canada. The company has market cap of $11.36 billion. The firm offers dried, oil, and softgel cannabis products. It currently has negative earnings. Canopy Growth Corporation also sells its products through online.