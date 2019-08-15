Canon Inc. (CAJ) Reaches $25.58 52 Week Low; Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Value Fund Has 0.96 Sentiment

Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 52 funds started new and increased positions, while 54 reduced and sold holdings in Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Value Fund. The funds in our database now hold: 53.01 million shares, down from 55.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Value Fund in top ten positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 31 Increased: 36 New Position: 16.

The stock of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) hit a new 52-week low and has $23.28 target or 9.00% below today's $25.58 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $27.69B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $23.28 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.49B less. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $25.58. About 489,334 shares traded or 107.89% up from the average. Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) has declined 15.86% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.86% the S&P500.

Canon Inc. manufactures and sells office multifunction devices , plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. The company has market cap of $27.69 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit. It has a 12.91 P/E ratio. The Office Business Unit segment makes, markets, and services a range of office MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, production print products for print professionals, laser multifunction printers, digital production printing systems, continuous feed printers, wide-format printers, and document solutions, as well as provides software, services, and solutions.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $271.64 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.