CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST) Reaches $2.85 After 6.00% Up Move; Orinda Asset Management Lowered By $369,730 Its Independence Rlty Tr (IRT) Stake

The stock of CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.45% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $2.845. About 3.84 million shares traded. CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) has declined 15.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $402.95 million company. It was reported on Jul, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $3.02 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CTST worth $24.18 million more.

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased Independence Rlty Tr Inc (IRT) stake by 38.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 36,973 shares as Independence Rlty Tr Inc (IRT)’s stock rose 3.24%. The Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 60,000 shares with $647,000 value, down from 96,973 last quarter. Independence Rlty Tr Inc now has $1.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.95. About 258,857 shares traded. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IRT) has risen 16.06% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 Core FFO 74c-79c/Share; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.26 TO $0.31; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO 18c/Share; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC – REITERATING ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY CFFO PER SHARE $0.18; 22/04/2018 – DJ Independence Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRT); 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 EPS 26c-EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.17; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q FFO 17c/Shr

Analysts await Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.19 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. IRT’s profit will be $17.08 million for 15.72 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Independence Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased Cohen & Steers Ltd Dur Pfd I (LDP) stake by 21,059 shares to 45,243 valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1. It also upped Global Net Lease Inc stake by 67,497 shares and now owns 100,000 shares. Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold IRT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.22% more from 74.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 13,622 shares. Foundry Limited Liability owns 278,585 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Pnc Gru Incorporated reported 2,190 shares stake. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) for 306,376 shares. Raymond James And Assocs invested in 0.02% or 1.12 million shares. Highland Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 0.31% or 456,527 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 24,987 shares. Moreover, Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Lpl Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Parkside Natl Bank Tru invested in 0% or 123 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) for 2.22M shares. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT). Salem Inv Counselors Inc accumulated 1,425 shares.

Analysts await CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) to report earnings on August, 13. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by CannTrust Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -133.33% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering CannTrust Holdings Inc. Common Shares (NYSE:CTST), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CannTrust Holdings Inc. Common Shares had 4 analyst reports since May 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) on Monday, July 8 to “Underperform” rating.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. produces and distributes pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products in Canada. The company has market cap of $402.95 million. It sells dried cannabis and oil extractions to the client based on the medication document provided by health care practitioner. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a partnership with Gold Coast University Hospital.