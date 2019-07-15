CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST) Reaches $2.72 Yearly Low; Alexander & Baldwin Holdings (MATX) Sentiment Is 0.86

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings Inc (MATX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.38, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 68 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 79 decreased and sold their holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 36.34 million shares, up from 35.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Alexander & Baldwin Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 59 Increased: 46 New Position: 22.

The stock of CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.53 target or 7.00% below today’s $2.72 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $380.14M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $2.53 price target is reached, the company will be worth $26.61M less. The stock increased 5.36% or $0.1382 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7182. About 2.92 million shares traded. CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) has declined 15.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering CannTrust Holdings Inc. Common Shares (NYSE:CTST), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CannTrust Holdings Inc. Common Shares had 4 analyst reports since May 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded the shares of CTST in report on Monday, July 8 to “Underperform” rating.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. produces and distributes pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products in Canada. The company has market cap of $380.14 million. It sells dried cannabis and oil extractions to the client based on the medication document provided by health care practitioner. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a partnership with Gold Coast University Hospital.

Analysts await CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) to report earnings on August, 13. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by CannTrust Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -133.33% negative EPS growth.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. It has a 15.17 P/E ratio. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp holds 4.45% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. for 174,540 shares. Rk Capital Management Llc owns 151,600 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware has 1.33% invested in the company for 229,559 shares. The California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has invested 1.04% in the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 2.23 million shares.

Analysts await Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 17.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.76 per share. MATX’s profit will be $26.99M for 14.98 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Matson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 117.24% EPS growth.