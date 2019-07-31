CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST) Reaches $2.34 After 3.00% Up Move; Shorts at GRANDVISION NV ORDINARY SHARES NETHERLA (GRRDF) Lowered By 2.31%

GRANDVISION NV ORDINARY SHARES NETHERLA (OTCMKTS:GRRDF) had a decrease of 2.31% in short interest. GRRDF’s SI was 439,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.31% from 450,000 shares previously. It closed at $25.55 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 8.60% or $0.185 during the last trading session, reaching $2.335. About 3.15 million shares traded. CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) has declined 15.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $330.69M company. It was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. We have $2.41 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CTST worth $9.92M more.

More important recent GrandVision N.V. (OTCMKTS:GRRDF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Norsk Hydro: Digesting A Weak First Quarter – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Dutch Eye Care Company Grand Vision Is Worth A Look – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Grandvision NV 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2018. More interesting news about GrandVision N.V. (OTCMKTS:GRRDF) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HAL Trust: Not Cheap And Less Diversified Than One Might Think – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

GrandVision N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates optical retail chains in the Netherlands and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.17 billion. The firm operates through G4, Other Europe, and Americas & Asia divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers a range of optical services; prescription glasses, including frames and lenses; contact lenses; care products; and sunglasses comprising plain and with prescription lenses.

More notable recent CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CannTrust appoints financial advisor for strategic review – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CannTrust Holdings, Inc. Update: (NYSE: CTST): It Keeps Getting Worse – Class Action Lawsuit Seeks to Recover Blindsided Investorsâ€™ Losses – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Analyst Suggests CannTrustâ€™s (NYSE: CTST) Debacle Could Get a Lot Worse: Barbuto & Johansson P.A. Updates Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit Against CannTrust Holdings Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CannTrust provides an update on special committee – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Double Downgrades CannTrust After Health Canada Findings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) to report earnings on August, 13. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by CannTrust Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -144.44% negative EPS growth.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. produces and distributes pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products in Canada. The company has market cap of $330.69 million. It sells dried cannabis and oil extractions to the client based on the medication document provided by health care practitioner. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a partnership with Gold Coast University Hospital.