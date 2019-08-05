CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST) Reaches $2.15 After 3.00% Down Move; BJS Restaurants (BJRI)’s Sentiment Is 0.98

The stock of CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.40% or $0.1225 during the last trading session, reaching $2.1475. About 1.39 million shares traded. CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) has declined 54.59% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.59% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $302.46M company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $2.08 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CTST worth $9.07M less.

BJS Restaurants Inc (BJRI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.46, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 97 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 99 cut down and sold stakes in BJS Restaurants Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 22.68 million shares, down from 24.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding BJS Restaurants Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 64 Increased: 69 New Position: 28.

Analysts await CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) to report earnings on August, 13. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by CannTrust Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -144.44% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering CannTrust Holdings Inc. Common Shares (NYSE:CTST), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CannTrust Holdings Inc. Common Shares had 4 analyst reports since May 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) rating on Monday, July 8. Bank of America has “Underperform” rating and $4.5000 target.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. produces and distributes pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products in Canada. The company has market cap of $302.46 million. It sells dried cannabis and oil extractions to the client based on the medication document provided by health care practitioner. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a partnership with Gold Coast University Hospital.

BJÂ’s Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $778.78 million. The Company’s restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, soups, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, salads, and desserts. It has a 17.61 P/E ratio. As of September 5, 2017, the firm owned and operated 195 casual dining restaurants located in the 25 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

The stock decreased 2.72% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.56. About 209,719 shares traded. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) has declined 34.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BJRI News: 20/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants Opens in Warwick, Rhode Island; 04/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Teams Up with Red Sox Foundation to Make a Positive Difference in Massachusetts; 26/04/2018 – BJ’S RESTAURANTS 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 53C; 20/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants Opens in Warwick, Rhode Island; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test in Arizona and California; 10/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Gets More Convenient as Members can Shop BJs.com and Pick Up in Club; 22/05/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants Opens in Hagerstown, Maryland; 19/04/2018 – DJ BJ’s Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BJRI); 05/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Teams Up with Salem Red Sox as an Official Partner; 17/05/2018 – BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB – COMPANY ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT NISHAD CHANDE HAS JOINED BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Analysts await BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 25.64% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.39 per share. BJRI’s profit will be $6.01 million for 32.38 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by BJ's Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.35% negative EPS growth.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc holds 3.33% of its portfolio in BJ's Restaurants, Inc. for 50,000 shares. Matarin Capital Management Llc owns 310,496 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hennessy Advisors Inc has 0.6% invested in the company for 271,200 shares. The Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. has invested 0.59% in the stock. Secor Capital Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 39,907 shares.