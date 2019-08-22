CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST) Reaches $1.78 Low on Aug, 22; MATICA ENTERPRISES ORDINARY SHARES (MMJFF) Sellers Decreased By 1.95% Their Shorts

The stock of CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) reached all time low today, Aug, 22 and still has $1.67 target or 6.00% below today’s $1.78 share price. This indicates more downside for the $238.55 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.67 PT is reached, the company will be worth $14.31 million less. The stock decreased 4.38% or $0.0814 during the last trading session, reaching $1.7786. About 980,402 shares traded. CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) has declined 54.59% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.59% the S&P500.

MATICA ENTERPRISES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MMJFF) had a decrease of 1.95% in short interest. MMJFF’s SI was 105,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.95% from 107,700 shares previously. With 7,300 avg volume, 15 days are for MATICA ENTERPRISES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MMJFF)’s short sellers to cover MMJFF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0473 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. produces and distributes pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products in Canada. The company has market cap of $238.55 million. It sells dried cannabis and oil extractions to the client based on the medication document provided by health care practitioner. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a partnership with Gold Coast University Hospital.

Among 2 analysts covering CannTrust Holdings Inc. Common Shares (NYSE:CTST), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CannTrust Holdings Inc. Common Shares has $700 highest and $4.5000 lowest target. $5.75’s average target is 223.29% above currents $1.7786 stock price. CannTrust Holdings Inc. Common Shares had 4 analyst reports since May 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Monday, July 8 by Bank of America.

Matica Enterprises Inc. focuses on medical marijuana business. The company has market cap of $12.99 million. It also holds interest in the Grumpy Lizard project in Nevada, the United States; and an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Buckingham North property, a graphite project located east of Ottawa/Gatineau. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Matica Graphite Inc. and changed its name to Matica Enterprises Inc. in July 2014.