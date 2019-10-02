CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST) Reaches $1.10 52-Week Low; Shorts at Intersect Ent (XENT) Raised By 8.73%

The stock of CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.02 target or 7.00% below today’s $1.10 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $156.07 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $1.02 price target is reached, the company will be worth $10.92M less. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1. About 282,169 shares traded. CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) has declined 54.59% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.59% the S&P500.

Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) had an increase of 8.73% in short interest. XENT's SI was 1.38 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 8.73% from 1.27 million shares previously. With 473,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT)'s short sellers to cover XENT's short positions. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 8,109 shares traded. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 37.54% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.54% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Intersect ENT has $3500 highest and $1700 lowest target. $26.33’s average target is 62.53% above currents $16.2 stock price. Intersect ENT had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Berenberg given on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, August 2.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company has market cap of $509.86 million. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting.

