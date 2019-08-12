CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST) EPS Estimated At $-0.04; Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Has 1.16 Sentiment

Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 74 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 64 reduced and sold stakes in Boingo Wireless Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 57.16 million shares, up from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Boingo Wireless Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 38 Increased: 48 New Position: 26.

Analysts expect CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 13.After having $0.09 EPS previously, CannTrust Holdings Inc.’s analysts see -144.44% EPS growth. The stock increased 40.89% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $3.17. About 16.81 million shares traded or 300.56% up from the average. CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) has declined 54.59% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.59% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 719,454 shares traded or 8.52% up from the average. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Check Point Research Reveals Modern Cameras' Connectivity to Wi-Fi Make Them Vulnerable to Ransomware and Malware – Nasdaq" on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "NETGEAR (NTGR) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq" on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Telecom Stock Roundup: T-Mobile, Corning Q2 Earnings Increase Y/Y, & More – Nasdaq" published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "NETGEAR Paves the Way for Next-Gen Mobile Wireless Connectivity With Two New Mobile Devices – Nasdaq" with publication date: July 16, 2019.

1492 Capital Management Llc holds 3.92% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. for 198,972 shares. Herald Investment Management Ltd owns 619,000 shares or 3.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Daruma Capital Management Llc has 2.8% invested in the company for 1.06 million shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Pembroke Management Ltd has invested 2.47% in the stock. Rk Capital Management Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 359,422 shares.

Boingo Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. The company has market cap of $569.03 million. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems , Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Internet protocol television services for military servicemen and women living in the barracks of the United States army, air force, and military bases; and enables individuals to purchase Internet access at its managed and operated hotspots and select partner locations through month-to-month subscription and single-use access plans.

Among 2 analysts covering CannTrust Holdings Inc. Common Shares (NYSE:CTST), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CannTrust Holdings Inc. Common Shares has $700 highest and $4.5000 lowest target. $5.75’s average target is 81.39% above currents $3.17 stock price. CannTrust Holdings Inc. Common Shares had 4 analyst reports since May 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 8 by Bank of America.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. The company has market cap of $447.79 million. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. It currently has negative earnings.