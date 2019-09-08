CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST) and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Contrasting side by side

Both CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) are each other’s competitor in the Drugs – Generic industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannTrust Holdings Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.47 N/A -0.54 0.00

Demonstrates CannTrust Holdings Inc. and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CannTrust Holdings Inc. and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannTrust Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -14% -1.5%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for CannTrust Holdings Inc. and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CannTrust Holdings Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

CannTrust Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 223.03% at a $5.75 consensus price target. Competitively Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $11.67, with potential upside of 296.94%. Based on the results shown earlier, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than CannTrust Holdings Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of CannTrust Holdings Inc. shares and 95.9% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CannTrust Holdings Inc. 15.2% -54.1% -63.51% -66.43% -54.59% -51.28% Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -48.45% -71.11% -69.42% -80.68% -72.95%

For the past year CannTrust Holdings Inc. was less bearish than Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations. It is also involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of branded pharmaceutical products primarily for central nervous system disorders and parasitic infections; and biosimilar products. In addition, the company offers licensed and owned, niche, and mature branded products, as well as a pipeline of 505(b)(2) products for various therapeutic areas that primarily includes Unithroid for endocrinologists and primary care physicians through a contracted salesforce. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a partnership agreement with MabXience S.L. for the development of Avastin, a biosimilar bevacizumab. The company has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.