Cannell Peter B & Company Cut Its Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Position by $427,371 as Market Valuation Declined; Venbio Select Advisor Boosted Amarin Plc (AMRN) Position by $48.50 Million

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 3,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 139,136 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.72M, down from 142,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.76. About 889,052 shares traded or 69.71% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 26/03/2018 – varian medical systems, inc | universal cylinder applicator family, un | K172611 | 03/21/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $688.4M; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology Institutions; 14/05/2018 – varian medical systems inc. | halcyon | K181032 | 05/09/2018 |; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND SCHEME WITH VARIAN; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SIRTEX INTENDS TO APPLY TO COURT TO SEEK AN ADJOURNMENT OF SCHEME MEETING SCHEDULED TO OCCUR ON MONDAY, 7 MAY 2018; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT VARIAN SCHEME IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – U.S. FTC GRANTED EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD UNDER CLAYTON ACT & PREMERGER NOTIFICATION RULES WITH RESPECT TO SCHEME; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | eclipse treatment planning system | K181145 | 05/18/2018 |; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 2.43M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.00M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.08M, up from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 5.96 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 21/03/2018 – AMARIN – REV POTENTIAL FOR VASCEPA OUTSIDE U.S. SEEN TO BE RELATIVELY MODEST UNTIL ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES APPROVAL; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA THAT RESOLVES AMARIN’S PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VASCEPA PATENT LITIGATION; 23/04/2018 – Amarin Announces Promotion of Aaron Berg to Position of Chief Commercial Officer; 12/03/2018 Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and Inflammatory Markers in Patients With Persi; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – APPROVED AS PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION AS ADJUNCT TO DIET TO REDUCE TG LEVELS IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH SEVERE HYPERTRIGLYCERIDEMIA; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Rev $43.9M; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN FIRST MIDDLE EAST APPROVAL FOR VASCEPA®; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON CHINA BOND; 12/03/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and lnflammatory Markers in Patients With Persistent High Triglycerides and Elevated High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hsCRP)

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.83 million activity. $745,468 worth of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) was sold by Kennedy Joseph T on Thursday, January 31. 25,000 shares were sold by Kalb Michael Wayne, worth $439,525.

More notable recent Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Amarin a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amarin: Vascepa Is Fully Fueled After Recent Offering – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amarin (AMRN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Varian FQ2 non-GAAP EPS misses consensus by 16% – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Varian Medical Systems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Karolinska University Hospital Solna Delivers HDR Brachytherapy Cancer Treatments with Varian Bravos Afterloader System – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

