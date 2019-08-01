Cannell Peter B & Company Position in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Trimmed as Shares Rose; Usa Technologies (USAT) Position Maintained by P-A-W Capital Corp

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $415.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.32% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $6.93. About 2.33 million shares traded or 158.73% up from the average. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 95.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 144,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 6,629 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, down from 151,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $345.51. About 514,698 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) by 53,665 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $63.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 402,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 30.96 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 199,695 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Semler Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:SMLR) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).