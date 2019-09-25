Cannell Peter B & Company Holding in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Has Lifted as Stock Value Rose; Unilever N V (UN) Holder Cadence Bank Na Trimmed Position

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 60.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 15,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 40,488 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56 million, up from 25,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $39.53. About 4.06 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 15.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 5,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 26,871 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63M, down from 31,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $59.57. About 833,034 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 19/04/2018 – Europe’s household goods led the losses, with Unilever among the sector’s worst performers; 15/03/2018 – Unilever: Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care Units to Be Located in London; 15/03/2018 – Opening Quote: Unilever’s non Brexit, GKN’s European ally; 19/04/2018 – Unilever: Share Buy-Back Is To Return Expected After Tax Proceeds From Spreads Disposal; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CEO EXPECTS MORE M&A IN RETAIL SECTOR; 15/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Unilever Rtgs Unchanged By New Top Holding Co; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q VOLUME +11%; 22/03/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle balks at Unilever restructuring; 15/03/2018 – Setback for Theresa May after Unilever moves base from UK; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit jumps 14% on surging home-care business

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2,950 shares to 79,983 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS) by 48,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,136 shares, and cut its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Reasons BMO Upgrades Newmont Goldcorp – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 Precious Metals Stocks to Mine For – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont’s Red Lake mine ‘for sale’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.