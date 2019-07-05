Cannell Peter B & Company Has Trimmed Its Quidel (QDEL) Stake; Twin Tree Management LP Has Lowered Abbott Labs (Call) (ABT) Stake

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased Abbott Labs (Call) (ABT) stake by 38.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 124,000 shares as Abbott Labs (Call) (ABT)’s stock rose 2.86%. The Twin Tree Management Lp holds 199,200 shares with $15.92 million value, down from 323,200 last quarter. Abbott Labs (Call) now has $150.61B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $85.37. About 1.28M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Sales (Correct); 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased Quidel Corp (QDEL) stake by 5.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 20,400 shares as Quidel Corp (QDEL)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Cannell Peter B & Company Inc holds 334,400 shares with $21.89 million value, down from 354,800 last quarter. Quidel Corp now has $2.32B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $58.35. About 34,064 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 4.06% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Rev $169.1M; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q REV. $169.1M, EST. $151.5M; 04/04/2018 – QUIDEL CORP SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 05/03/2018 quidel corporation | sofia lyme fia, sofia 2 analyzer, sofia | K173691 | 02/28/2018 |; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Net $34M; 07/03/2018 – Quidel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Quidel Corporation- Sofia 2 Analyzer Catalog Number 20299 Sofia 2 is a bench top analyzer intended to be used with

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41B for 26.68 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ABT in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Cowen & Co.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. 3,455 shares were bought by Stratton John G, worth $249,875 on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $12.42 million were sold by Contreras Jaime on Wednesday, January 30.

Twin Tree Management Lp increased United Parcel Service Inc. (Put) (NYSE:UPS) stake by 108,700 shares to 194,000 valued at $21.68M in 2019Q1. It also upped Agilent Technologies Inc (Put) (NYSE:A) stake by 61,700 shares and now owns 102,600 shares. Asml Holding N V (Put) (NASDAQ:ASML) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Quidel Corp had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Craig Hallum. Barclays Capital maintained Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) rating on Monday, March 18. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $77 target.

Analysts await Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 24.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.29 per share. QDEL’s profit will be $14.34 million for 40.52 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Quidel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 23,809 shares to 427,150 valued at $47.43 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) stake by 33,365 shares and now owns 139,490 shares. Fidelity National Information (NYSE:FIS) was raised too.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.39 million activity. The insider BRYANT DOUGLAS C sold 25,250 shares worth $1.39M.

