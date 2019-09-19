Cannell Peter B & Company Has Upped Fidelity National Information Sv (FIS) Stake By $22.97 Million; Trustco Bank NY (TRST) SI Increased By 14.26%

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased Fidelity National Information Sv (FIS) stake by 75.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc acquired 188,288 shares as Fidelity National Information Sv (FIS)’s stock rose 15.65%. The Cannell Peter B & Company Inc holds 438,723 shares with $53.82M value, up from 250,435 last quarter. Fidelity National Information Sv now has $82.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $133.9. About 321,334 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c

Trustco Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) had an increase of 14.26% in short interest. TRST’s SI was 3.73 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 14.26% from 3.26M shares previously. With 214,200 avg volume, 17 days are for Trustco Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)’s short sellers to cover TRST’s short positions. The SI to Trustco Bank Corp NY’s float is 3.99%. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.36. About 13,778 shares traded. TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) has declined 10.50% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TRST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ TrustCo Bank Corp NY, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRST); 15/05/2018 – TrustCo Declares Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Trustco Bank 1Q EPS 15.3c; 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK CORP N Y QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $39.3 MLN VS $37.4 MLN; 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK NY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.29%; 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK NY 1Q EPS 15.3C; 23/03/2018 TrustCo Bank NY Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK CORP N Y – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $4.80 COMPARED TO $4.57 A YEAR EARLIER; 16/05/2018 – TrustCo Bank NY Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 15,755 shares to 218,115 valued at $28.60M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 2,377 shares and now owns 105,289 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bp Plc reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Camarda Finance Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Florida-based fund reported 4 shares. 4,106 are held by Park Avenue Lc. 129,847 were accumulated by North Star Asset. Dupont Capital reported 37,323 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc reported 0.01% stake. Palestra Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 3.01% or 843,420 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 62,452 shares. Wellington Shields Co Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.71% or 12,198 shares. Stieven Cap Lp reported 1.51% stake. Bluefin Trading invested 0.65% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 601,777 were reported by Melvin Capital Management Lp. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Company accumulated 1.24M shares. Moreover, Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company has 0.22% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Trustmark Commercial Bank Department has invested 0.03% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Among 13 analysts covering Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Info has $17500 highest and $118 lowest target. $144.79’s average target is 8.13% above currents $133.9 stock price. Fidelity National Info had 20 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) on Tuesday, September 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Raymond James. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Guggenheim. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, August 8. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $72,942 activity. CURLEY KEVIN M bought $11,925 worth of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) on Thursday, July 25. HALL MICHAEL JAMES also bought $22,470 worth of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) on Wednesday, June 12. $38,547 worth of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was bought by MARINELLO ANTHONY J MD PHD.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding firm for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and firms. The company has market cap of $810.17 million. The firm is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It has a 13.38 P/E ratio. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares while 35 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 60.03 million shares or 0.77% more from 59.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 30,561 were reported by Raymond James Assoc. Brinker Capital holds 0.01% or 29,790 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association stated it has 0% in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0% stake. Adirondack Research And invested in 0.23% or 40,295 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 0% invested in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) for 33,161 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0% in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST). King Wealth reported 21,675 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsr has 0% invested in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST). Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 21,506 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 293,831 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership reported 163,455 shares. New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.1% in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST). Citadel Advsr holds 30,249 shares.